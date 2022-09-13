No news around? OK let’s say ‘Man City want Bukayo Saka’ as a headline

I know that the there is not a lot of news around at the moment, but looking at some of the headlines being produced today are just ridiculous. Arsenal have not played for a while and there seems to be some sort of news blackout going on while the country is in mourning, but really, there is no need to just make tings up is there?

Let me show you a couple of headlines around right now like this one: ‘AMAZING’ ARSENAL PLAYER KNOWS MANCHESTER CITY WANT HIM, HIS DESIRE’

Now I’m not even too sure what that means as a sentence, but the story (on a very large website) is about Bukayo Saka and the rumours about Man City wanting to buy him, which originally surfaced early during the transfer window because Saka hadn’t signed a new contract yet, which Arteta, Edu and Saka have agreed is only a matter of time.

Here is another headline: Report: Arsenal aware Manchester City and Real Madrid want Saka from another not-so-large website.

Now both these websites reference an article on the website 90min, which is reporting that Arsenal are trying to get Martinelli, Saka and Saliba to sign new contracts, and in fact say that the talks with Saka are going well.

Here is the paragraph that I presume the other websites are using as their source….

Real Madrid and Manchester City are among the sides monitoring Saka, which Arsenal and the player are aware of, but there’s a growing confidence that fresh terms will be signed off before the new year.

We all know things are slow at the moment, but that really is stretching things a lttle too far, don’t you think?

Darren N

—————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Full in-depth review of Arsenal’s Transfer Window with Alfie and Rob