“No, not at all” Arsenal fans will love what Guendouzi has to say

Matteo Guendouzi hasn’t given up on having a career at Arsenal even though he fell out with Mikel Arteta when he was at the club.

The Frenchman is currently on loan at Hertha Berlin, where he has rediscovered some of his best form.

His performance in Germany has caught the attention of some teams and Arsenal will also have watched him do better.

However, it seems that his time under Arteta is over and the Gunners will only use his return to form to get a big transfer fee when they sell him.

The midfielder, on the other hand, is still confident that he has unfinished business at the Emirates.

He has had problems with Arteta in the past and with the Spaniard still the gaffer at the Emirates, one would think that Guendouzi would have given up on an Arsenal career.

However, he was asked if his time with the Gunners was over recently and he said that isn’t the case. He then admitted that this would be an important summer for him when he returns from Berlin.

When asked about his career at Arsenal being over, he told France Football “No, not at all.

“Now, I am focused on my season with Hertha Berlin.

“Next, we will have a sit down with my entourage and people at the club to think and discuss the future.

“I am still an Arsenal player. This summer will be a decisive moment.”