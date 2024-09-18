No offence to Jorginho but I’m so glad Declan Rice will be back for the Man City game

Arsenal's English midfielder #41 Declan Rice celebrates their victory on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on October 8, 2023. Arsenal won the game 1-0. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s no doubt in my mind that most Gooners will agree on one thing from our last game against Spurs and that is Jorginho struggled at times in the middle of the park. In what was his first taste of football since the start of the new campaign, he understandably had a hard time coping with the quick transitions from the men in lilywhite.

Everyone knows that he’s a completely different player to Declan Rice and that meant filling those boots for a game of this significance would be a tough ask. He did pull through however, looking at the next league game coming up, I won’t want a Jorginho × Partey partnership considering how tough a match away to Man city will be.

Which is why the return of Declan Rice in particular has got me excited, his presence in the team was one of many reasons why we were able to keep consecutive clean sheets against them last season with him being a capable opponent who can challenge a player of Rodri’s stature in midfield. Rice’s bite, tenacity and most especially his running power, were a big miss in the game against Spurs and we were lucky they didn’t capitalize on that, if they had we would have been in big trouble.

There were instances where our solid 4-4-2 mid-block was breached in the middle, which I think the return of a player of Rice’s prowess will help shore up even more. Furthermore the return of the England international will help us in the transition, due the amazing engine he has to travel up and down the pitch. Not to mention the added bonus of his menacing set piece delivery especially from corners. We might get very few chances in the game against City therefore set pieces will become a very precious asset, and having a player along with Saka to deliver those wicked inswingers means we will have an even better chance of scoring from set pieces (especially corners).

This return will be a very welcome boost to our chances of taking anything back to North London, I know we got the better of spurs with a pragmatic approach which included Jorginho in the middle, however the qualities that Declan Rice will bring coming into the starting lineup at the weekend cannot be overemphasized. No offence to Jorginho, he’s still a very capable player who offers experience in abundance, however him and Rice are chalk and cheese at the moment.

Furthermore, given the game against City next is a different gravy to the game against the spuds then Rice’s return will help us the more. However, given that they both started the games against city in the last campaign where we won four points, should Jorginho replace Partey and partner Rice and Trossard in midfield for the game?

What do you think?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…