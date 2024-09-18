No offence to Jorginho but I’m so glad Declan Rice will be back for the Man City game

There’s no doubt in my mind that most Gooners will agree on one thing from our last game against Spurs and that is Jorginho struggled at times in the middle of the park. In what was his first taste of football since the start of the new campaign, he understandably had a hard time coping with the quick transitions from the men in lilywhite.
Everyone knows that he’s a completely different player to Declan Rice and that meant filling those boots for a game of this significance would be a tough ask. He did pull through however, looking at the next league game coming up, I won’t want a Jorginho × Partey partnership considering how tough a match away to Man city will be.
Which is why the return of Declan Rice in particular has got me excited, his presence in the team was one of many reasons why we were able to keep consecutive clean sheets against them last season with him being a capable opponent who can challenge a player of Rodri’s stature in midfield. Rice’s bite, tenacity and most especially his running power, were a big miss in the game against Spurs and we were lucky they didn’t capitalize on that, if they had we would have been in big trouble.
There were instances where our solid 4-4-2 mid-block was breached in the middle, which I think the return of a player of Rice’s prowess will help shore up even more. Furthermore the return of the England international will help us in the transition, due the amazing engine he has to travel up and down the pitch. Not to mention the added bonus of his menacing set piece delivery especially from corners. We might get very few chances in the game against City therefore set pieces will become a very precious asset, and having a player along with Saka to deliver those wicked inswingers means we will have an even better chance of scoring from set pieces (especially corners).
This return will be a very welcome boost to our chances of taking anything back to North London, I know we got the better of spurs with a pragmatic approach which included Jorginho in the middle, however the qualities that Declan Rice will bring coming into the starting lineup at the weekend cannot be overemphasized. No offence to Jorginho, he’s still a very capable player who offers experience in abundance, however him and Rice are chalk and cheese at the moment.
Furthermore, given the game against City next is a different gravy to the game against the spuds then Rice’s return will help us the more. However, given that they both started the games against city in the last campaign where we won four points, should Jorginho replace Partey and partner Rice and Trossard in midfield for the game?
What do you think?
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
Playing his first game in the league, Jorgi really showed his willingness to help and do the job really well. He ran the longest distance on the pitch, and for his age, that’s commendable.
That’s all you can ask from a good squad player.
My problem isn’t the loss of Rice. But it is the fact we chose to sign Jorghino on this year as cover in midfield. That’s worrying. Who’s idea was that? His legs have gone.
Which quality player will you sign that will accept to sit on the bench for the majority of the season? You cannot have 2 starting players for 1 position, already we can see with Rice and Partey, Arteta had to take a risk and play them together. Ideally only either of Rice and Partey should play. Having 2 DMs is stiffling our creativity.
Bro….You need to understand football before criticizing Jorginho that way…He came to arsenal for many reasons..To help the younger boy’s with the mentality of winning trophies as he has done in Napoli and Chelsea.
Do not forget that Jorginho has not started a match in many months…this is his first match..and you still criticize him.. Guy please cut him a slack..
You also don’t know better than Arteta who still kept him.
Lets not jump the gun. Atalanta our next fixture is of more concern unless you don’t rate the UCL as important.
Jorginho is an useful old stalwart but his legs are long gone.
Nothing wrong with having him sticking around the club, his experience and leadership could prove invaluable
Jorghino did a job, and as depth for injury cover he put in a shift. I don’t think he’s part of the rotation plans, but provided cover while Rice and Merino are out.
When Merino returns, I don’t think we will see much of Jorghino, because Partey will be in rotation and fill the role of covering for injuries, to spare Partey from injuries himself.
Everybody’s legs are gone to many fans here
His legs are gone and he survived the Spurs’ game ?
Some even say Partey’s legs are gone whereas nobody else in our team shields the defense better than him atm
I agree. As long as you are 30 years old some fans think you are totally finished.
It’s better Arsenal has their best players available for the big games in particular. It’s not always the case that they’re needed in the end as the Sp*rs game showed but had the home side been a lot more determined (as City are very likely to be) then the absence of Rice, for example, could have been more noticeable last week.
I’d like to see Jorginho in the No.6 role against Atalanta while Partey is rested for City