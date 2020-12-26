No official approach yet for Prem midfielder that Arteta is keen on

Arsenal is one of the several teams that has been linked with a move for Brighton midfielder, Yves Bissouma, with TalkSport saying that Mikel Arteta is a big fan.

The Malian has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season and his fine performances for Brighton has caught the attention of top European teams including Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey in the last transfer window, but their performance hasn’t gotten any better and it seems that they will need more than the Ghanaian as their new midfielder.

While there is so much gossip about his future, his manager, Graham Potter has claimed that the Seagulls haven’t received an offer for his services just yet.

Potter says that there might be a lot of noise about his future on the news, but the club hasn’t received any offers as yet.

He added that all he is focused on now is on how he can help the midfielder get even better.

‘There have been no approaches,’ he said via MailSport.

‘As I’ve said before, just because it’s in the newspaper, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true,’ said Potter, whose side sit two points above the relegation zone.

‘My focus on Yves is how I can help him improve and I think he’s still got some improvement to do.

‘That’s my focus with him, to try and help him reach his full potential. He’s got some work to do yet, so that’s what we are focusing on.’

Bissouma has been described as a tackle machine, and would be an immense improvement to the Gunners midfield.