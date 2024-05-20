“No one at the club will stand still” Josh Kroenke commits to more progress at Arsenal

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke has assured that the club will continue to invest in the team and return to winning major trophies.

The Gunners have made steady progress over the last few seasons and reached the final day of the league season in contention to be champions.

That has not happened in two decades, and there is a clear correlation between the investment in the team and its on-field progress.

Kroenke knows they are now close to overtaking Manchester City and becoming the best club in the Premier League.

He is ready to bankroll that effort and says that no one will rest on their laurels at the Emirates. They will keep their sleeves rolled up as they work hard to become the best club in England and Europe.

He said, as quoted by Football London:

“While we are undoubtedly proud of the progress we have made, I want to be clear that no one at the club will stand still. However things finish today, we’re all working behind the scenes to move us forward – always forward – again.

“There is so much that we want to achieve, both at home and in Europe, and we are focused on writing some exciting new stories and chapters that build on the history of Arsenal Football Club. There have been so many stories and milestones across the season, shaped by so many of our players.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is refreshing to hear this from Josh because we need the support of the club’s owners to make progress.