Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

“No one at the club will stand still” Josh Kroenke commits to more progress at Arsenal

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke has assured that the club will continue to invest in the team and return to winning major trophies.

The Gunners have made steady progress over the last few seasons and reached the final day of the league season in contention to be champions.

That has not happened in two decades, and there is a clear correlation between the investment in the team and its on-field progress.

Kroenke knows they are now close to overtaking Manchester City and becoming the best club in the Premier League.

He is ready to bankroll that effort and says that no one will rest on their laurels at the Emirates. They will keep their sleeves rolled up as they work hard to become the best club in England and Europe.

He said, as quoted by Football London:

“While we are undoubtedly proud of the progress we have made, I want to be clear that no one at the club will stand still. However things finish today, we’re all working behind the scenes to move us forward – always forward – again.

“There is so much that we want to achieve, both at home and in Europe, and we are focused on writing some exciting new stories and chapters that build on the history of Arsenal Football Club. There have been so many stories and milestones across the season, shaped by so many of our players.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is refreshing to hear this from Josh because we need the support of the club’s owners to make progress.

Posted by

Tags josh kroenke

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Really happy to hear josh voice his commitment to the club
    Sure some fans will feel concerned that we are trying to buy honours but if the owners want to back the manager with fresh recruits then more power to them and us.
    Ps if done within the rules of the game.
    Onwards a d upwards

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors