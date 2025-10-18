“No-one is stopping Arsenal” Chris Sutton predicts the Fulham v Arsenal game

Chris Sutton believes that Arsenal are now firmly on course to win another Premier League title this season after moving to the top of the league table. The former striker shared his views while previewing the Gunners’ upcoming match against Fulham, expressing strong confidence that Mikel Arteta’s side will continue their dominant run of form.

Sutton’s comments come at a time when Arsenal appear to be in complete control of their title ambitions, having displayed consistency and resilience throughout the campaign. Their next challenge, however, comes against Fulham, a side known for making life difficult for the Premier League’s biggest clubs. The Cottagers have developed a reputation for producing strong performances in such fixtures, particularly when playing at home, and will be determined to frustrate the league leaders.

Sutton’s Prediction for the Fulham Clash

Despite acknowledging Fulham’s competitive nature, Sutton is convinced that Arsenal will emerge victorious and strengthen their position at the top of the table. In his weekly column for BBC Sport, he said, “Fulham are no pushovers and they drew this fixture last season, but no-one is stopping Arsenal at the moment. Martin Odegaard is out injured for a few weeks but it won’t make a difference. Their squad depth is so strong and my feeling right now is that they are going to power their way to the title.”

His remarks underline the growing sense of belief surrounding Arsenal’s campaign. Even with key absences, Sutton believes that the strength and depth of their squad give them a decisive edge over most opponents. The ability to maintain a high level of performance despite injuries has been a hallmark of the team’s improvement this season.

Arsenal’s Title Momentum

Fulham’s encounter represents another test of Arsenal’s ability to sustain their momentum in challenging circumstances. Many analysts have noted that avoiding complacency will be essential if they are to continue their winning run and remain in control of the title race. Sutton’s prediction reflects a wider perception that Arsenal’s blend of discipline, squad quality and attacking confidence now makes them the team to beat.

With the Premier League season approaching a crucial stage, Arsenal’s focus will remain on consistency and professionalism, qualities that could ultimately see them reclaim the English crown.

