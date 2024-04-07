“No panic, no nerves.” Pundit impressed with Arsenal’s performance against Brighton

Tim Sherwood is impressed with the swagger with which Arsenal secured their victory over Brighton.

As the end of the season approaches, the Gunners appear far more confident and comfortable in the title race than most people expected them to be.

Mikel Arteta’s side secured a win against the Seagulls at a difficult ground and made it look easy at times.

Arsenal is now one of the strongest teams in the world, they found Brighton easy enough to defeat and go about their business in a cold and calculated manner.

Sherwood watched them dominate the game from beginning to end, and he was happy with their performance.

He said on Premier League Productions:

“Absolutely fantastic the way they dominated the game. There is no panic, no nerves. They’re controlling it at the moment. Gabriel and Saliba are absolutely magnificent, Declan Rice too. A sprinkle of magic up front too with Martin Odegaard back to his best pulling all the strings.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This Arsenal team is the most confident we have had in two decades and deserves to win the title.

However, the job is far from over and we need to ensure we stay focused on one game at a time.