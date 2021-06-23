No signings yet – but the Arsenal rumours look very positive indeed

What do Arsenal transfer rumours tell us?

In terms of rumours, Arsenal have been the busiest football club in the whole world! Or maybe even the busiest in every sport.

But the frustrating thing is that the Gunners haven’t signed a single player, in their reported summer squad overhaul.

When the current shop window was approaching, several reports came out saying “Arsenal to revolutionize their squad,” “Mikel Arteta to be handed enormous budget,” Edu planning to overhaul the squad.”

Those promises haven’t been met yet but it doesn’t mean it won’t be. There have been hardly any new signings in the Premier League in the current transfer window, barring a few high-profile ones like Emi Buendia and Ashley Young to Aston Villa, Ibrahim Konate to Liverpool and Theo Walcott to Southampton.

The window looks pretty much dead. But it obviously won’t remain the same in the next two months. European Championships and Copa America will end, and the clubs will be back to splashing their cash reserves.

Switching our attention back to Arsenal, the players that we have been linked until now have certainly encouraged me. Let’s look at almost every player that has been linked to the North London outfit.

Ajax’s Andre Onana – Young, World class potential, international pedigree, cheap.

Sheffield’s Aaron Ramsdale – Young, gradually appearing on international scene, Premier League experience, homegrown, great sell-on value and decent potential.

Newcastle’s Freddie Woodman – Young, impressed in Championship, great sell-on value and potential, cheap.

Lille’s Zeki Celik – Young, good sell-on value and decent potential, defensively good.

Norwich’s Max Aarons – Very young, great potential, Premier League experienced, impressed in Championship, pacey, homegrown.

Brighton’s Ben White – Young, ball playing centerback, good at tackling, impressed at Championship and Premier League proven, gradually appearing on international scene, homegrown.

Crystal Palace’s Patrick Van Aanholt- Premier League experienced, homegrown, available on a free.

Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga – Very young, good sell-on value, high potential, gradually appearing on international scene, good technically, future captain material.

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma – Young, good dribbler, Premier League proven, massive potential.

Wolves’ Ruben Neves- Captain material, Premier League proven, leadership skills, young, set piece specialist.

Leicester’s James Maddison – Premier League proven, young, potential to be an international star, set piece specialist.

Frankfurt’s Andre Silva – Young, clinical finisher, experience in Spain, Portugal, Italy and Germany, international player.

The initial signs are encouraging as it seems Arsenal have learned their lesson and want to be recruiting young players who can contribute to the team while developing individually. And then who can be seen as prized assets to help bring in fresh blood in the future.

If Arsenal want their business to be self-sustainable, they have to take risks in the hope to get higher rewards. The recruitment has been insipid by the Gunners in the past decade and the very first signs of the “New Arsenal” are indeed positive.

But accurate judgements can only be made during the course of the next campaign.

Yash Bisht