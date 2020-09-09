No surprise as Arsenal man makes PFA Team of the Year

Last season wasn’t the best for Arsenal in the Premier League and there are several of the club’s players who cannot exactly claim that they did their best.

The Gunners made a poor start to the season and they struggled to get back to form until halfway through the campaign.

That poor run of form cost Unai Emery his job and when Freddie Ljungberg couldn’t steady the ship, the Gunners named Mikel Arteta as the club’s new manager.

He has been a transformational leader and even though his team isn’t perfect yet, one can see changes.

In the midst of the team struggling, some players did well on an individual note and one player that Arsenal can always rely on is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker came within a goal of earning the Premier League’s Golden Boot for the second season running as he netted 22 times in the competition alone, just one goal less than Jamie Vardy, who won the award.

His contribution has now been recognized as the PFA Team of the Year is revealed as reported by the Sun.

He makes a starstudded attack that also included Sadio Mane and Vardy. Other players on the list include Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.