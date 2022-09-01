No way! Aston Villa knocks back two Arsenal bids on deadline day

Arsenal looks set to miss out on signing Douglas Luiz as Aston Villa insists he is not for sale.

The midfielder has emerged as the Gunners’ main transfer target in this window as they eye a new man for the middle of the park.

The Brazilian is in the last year of his current deal and he wants to make the move to the Emirates.

But Villa has made a very poor start to this season and they cannot lose an important player before the window closes, with little or no time for them to sign a replacement.

BBC’s chief football writer, Phil McNulty, has now delivered an update on the transfer and insists Villa is holding firm on their stance.

He tweeted: “Aston Villa holding firm in their insistence Douglas Luiz is not for sale after turning down two offers from Arsenal. Now remains to be seen if the Gunners have a third crack at changing that stance before the window close. And would Villa even have time to use the money?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have left it too late to sign him and it is hard to blame Villa for not agreeing to sell.

We only just beat them in the Premier League and they have endured a terrible start to the campaign.

If they allow him to leave without a replacement, things could get worse for them.