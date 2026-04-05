“No words” Theo Walcott shocked at Arsenal loss to Southampton

Theo Walcott has expressed his shock at Arsenal’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Southampton, acknowledging that the Saints fully deserved their victory on the night.

Southampton delivered an outstanding performance, producing a textbook example of an upset and leaving Arsenal struggling for large periods of the match before securing a crucial win to reach Wembley. Their organisation, discipline, and execution ensured that Arsenal found it difficult to impose themselves on the game.

Arsenal had entered the fixture as clear favourites, and several players had even withdrawn from international duty to avoid injury and focus on the match. Despite these preparations, they were unable to produce the level of performance required to progress in the competition.

Southampton’s Dominance

Throughout the encounter, Southampton demonstrated greater sharpness and intent, consistently troubling Arsenal and capitalising on key moments. Their approach proved highly effective, and they were rewarded with a result that reflected their superiority on the night.

Walcott highlighted the scale of the achievement and Arsenal’s shortcomings, as quoted by BBC Live:

“It was incredible what happened tonight. They thoroughly deserved to get the result. No words, they were the better team tonight and Arsenal were poor.”

Time for a Response

From Arsenal’s perspective, the defeat is a significant setback, particularly given their ambitions this season. There will be a sense that they should have delivered a stronger performance, but the opportunity has now passed.

The focus must shift quickly to their upcoming fixtures, where a marked improvement will be required. This stage of the season demands consistency and high standards, and any further underperformance could have serious consequences.

Supporters will be disappointed by the display, and the team must now demonstrate resilience and quality to restore confidence and ensure they remain competitive in the challenges that lie ahead.