No Zubimendi? Surely Arsenal must now go all out for Bruno Guimaraes

Is Arsenal finally motivated to go all out for Bruno Guimaraes’ signature? I’m pretty sure they are, and here’s why:

Mikel Arteta is really interested in bringing in a top-notch midfielder, someone who many believe should be on par with or even surpass Thomas Partey. Back in April, journalist Charles Watts claimed that Zubimendi was the player Arteta believed would be the perfect successor to Partey.

Watts stated via Caught Offside that “Partey still has a year left on his deal, and, just like last summer, Arsenal would not stand in his way of leaving should a decent offer arrive for the Ghana international.

“Should that happen, then they would have to replace him, and Martin Zubimendi is a player they believe can play the Partey role.”

There were definitely other midfield options to consider, but it seems like the Real Sociedad star was Arsenal’s top pick for the summer. With that clear, it now looks like Arsenal might have a bit of a challenge closing the deal, despite many feeling they’d have easily afforded his £51 million release clause.

Apparently, once again, the Spaniard has turned down Arsenal, just like he did last year.

According to Sport, Zubimendi has made it clear that he has no plans to join Arsenal and would prefer to continue playing in La Liga. He’s apparently only willing to leave Real Sociedad for a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid. With Zubimendi’s rejection, Arsenal should undoubtedly intensify their efforts to sign Bruno Guimaraes.

Multiple reports have heavily linked the North Londoners with the Newcastle midfielder. Despite rumors suggesting they’re hesitant to trigger Guimaraes’ release clause, Arsenal’s decision to activate his £100 million release clause before the end of June shouldn’t come as a surprise, particularly given their lack of success in signing Zubimendi. Arsenal should consider strengthening their midfield and attack. Some may question the wisdom of spending £100 million on Guimaraes, but there are valid reasons to consider this investment.

Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee are two strikers Arsenal is interested in, and they’re each going for less than £50 million. It may be wise to sign one of them and go for the £100 million Guimaraes deal. Arsenal could potentially close their main business; they could land a striker and a midfielder for £150 million and still have some spare change for other deals, such as a left back or a backup for Saka.

What do you think?

