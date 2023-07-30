Noble tips Rice for Arsenal captaincy and predicts title race

Former West Ham man Mark Noble has tipped Declan Rice to become the captain of Arsenal and England in the future after his summer move to the Emirates.

The midfielder won the Conference League with West Ham last season and will now be one player hoping to push Arsenal into a new era where they will win trophies.

Rice was the captain of West Ham before he left and is one of the exemplary footballers from England.

He arrives at the Emirates with a lot of expectations placed on him and we expect him to deliver at the club.

Some fans and pundits have already tipped him to be Arsenal’s captain. When Noble was asked if that would happen and if Arsenal could be in the title race, he said via Metro Sport:

‘I have no doubt. I think one day he will be England captain as well, just because of his mannerisms, the way he speaks in the press, the way he plays, he is born for that.

‘I have no doubt about that. You have seen the way Mikel Arteta, Edu and the Arsenal owners have done it over the last three or four years, they have invested heavily in young players for the future.

‘You look at their squad now, it is an incredible young squad. Young, athletic and talented players and they are going to be a really good team this year. There is every chance they give Man City a run for their money again, because they’re such a talented squad.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the finest players in our squad now and we broke the transfer record to sign him for a reason.

The midfielder is a player we can trust to deliver top performances for us. If that happens, it would be easier for him to be a part of the leadership group.

