“Nobody is going to listen to him, especially not our fanbase.” Campbell says Kroenke needs to leave Arsenal

Kevin Campbell reckons now is the time for Stan Kroenke to sell up and leave Arsenal.

Fans have always seen the unpopular American owner as someone who doesn’t care about the club and simply uses them to make more money.

His participation in the failed attempt to create the European Super League created even more enemies for him.

The Arsenal fans protested their team’s involvement and some of them now want him out after that show of greed.

Campbell also thinks he should leave now because the fans will never listen to him.

He was speaking regarding Liverpool’s owner John Henry making a video apology to the Reds’ fans.

Campbell says it might help if Kroenke had tendered a personal apology as Henry has done to Liverpool’s fans, but he thinks the time has come for the American to leave Arsenal for good.

He says no one would be interested in whatever he has to say at the moment.

When asked if the Gunners’ owner should apologise to fans himself, Campbell told Football Insider: “It would definitely help if Kroenke did an apology like Henry.

“However, I think the ship has sailed with Kroenke. I do not think he can get the fans back onside. Nobody is going to listen to him, especially not our fanbase.

“When he had a chance to speak he stayed silent. I cannot see an apology making any real difference to be honest.

“I wanted Kroenke out before this because for me, he does not care about Arsenal football club. I am a fan and he does not care about Arsenal in the same way that I do.

“But whether I like it or not he is the owner of our football club. If he could sell it tomorrow I would be happy but will it happen?”