Noel Gallagher makes Arsenal and Manchester City comparison

Manchester City fan and music icon Noel Gallagher has discussed Arsenal under Mikel Arteta and believes they will become more like City in the future.

The Gunners made Arteta their boss at the end of 2019 after he had spent his post-playing career working as an assistant manager for Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Pep is widely regarded as the best manager in the world and his team has dominated the Premier League for several seasons.

Arteta was a key member of his backroom staff and they were reluctant to allow him to leave.

He left City and has been doing a great job at the Emirates, where his Arsenal team is the most in-form English team this season.

They have won nine of ten games this term and it is not hard to see the influence of Pep in Arteta’s managerial style.

Gallagher told Pub Talk podcast on YouTube:

“He’s been taught off the best. It isn’t any wonder. Arsenal will become like City if they run the club right.”

Arsenal and City play a similar game and this comparison is not out of place if you watch both clubs closely.

We have been one of the finest teams to watch this season and Arteta is using some of the things he learnt from his former boss to lead us.

