Noel Whelan backs Arsenal’s pursuit of more signings with a Liverpool example

Former Leeds United man, Noel Whelan, has backed Arsenal to spend more on new signings in the next transfer window.
The Gunners added the likes of Martin Odegaard, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White to their squad in the last summer transfer window, yet they could miss out on a place in the top four at the end of this season.
Despite all that money being spent on players, the Gunners will support Mikel Arteta to make new additions to his team this summer, and Whelan believes it is the right thing to do.
He reminds us that having squad depth has helped Liverpool to become arguably the best team in Europe now, and if you want to compete for titles, you need many players.
He tells Football Insider: “They’re trying to cover a lot of bases, and having that huge depth certainly seems to work for Liverpool.
“If you’re playing European football and going deep in a lot of competitions, as Arsenal will hope to do – you need a big squad.
“You’re going to have to chop and change players and rotate.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Next season is not too early for us to win at least one trophy, and we need a big squad to compete in all four competitions.
If we add new and better players when the transfer window reopens, we could do better by ending the next campaign inside the top three.
However, it will all depend on how we spend money in the summer. Hopefully, we will offload some deadwood and bring in reinforcements.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Learn more about your club – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
If Arteta gets another 150-200 mil this summer then he should be winning a trophy and top 4 next season, that will be at least 400/450 mil spent with 3 seasons under his belt, failure after that then it should be goodnight Vienna
As long as we keep Gabriel that will be fine with me.
I know its only press speculation but where is the sense of seeing a talented young defender leave?
Especially for a player like Arthur Melo who has hardly set the world on fire..
And also not Calvert Lewin who cannot even make the Everton first team…
Yeah wouldn’t even take Melo for free but wouldn’t be surprised Edu swaps Gabriel for him.
And even when he is selected, doesn’t score!! If we are serious about him (hope not) then the next cycle of deadwood is confirmed!!
Laca is away on a free, IF Dybala is interested get him to the Emirates on a freebie.
Elneny is away on a free, we lost Matteo to Marseille now time to return the favour with 22 yr old midfielder Kamara for free.
Mari will be gone so Saliba returns straight into the mix.
Dybala, Kamara & Saliba all no fees just wages and signing on fees apart from the latter who is already our player.
We have to be smart as we have no Champions league & a host of players leaving on a free like the 2 above and Eddie, or sold like Pepe, Lucas, Bellerin & Leno.
After that we can use the money we have for our new adventure back in the Europa League this season to buy whatever we need basically.
Maybe none of the above are good enough for some but in my opinion that’s smart moves considering what we are playing in and harder to get big names with no UCL.
How many years have we been offloading the deadwood now?!!!! 🤣Rinse and repeat!