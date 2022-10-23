Noel Whelan gives a reason Arsenal should sign Ndicka

Noel Whelan insists Gabriel Magalhaes will get even better if Arsenal signs Eintracht Frankfurt Evan Ndicka as competition for him.

Arsenal has an interest in the French defender, who will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Several clubs want to sign him, but he could be attracted by the lure of playing for Mikel Arteta’s high-flyers.

The Gunners want to add him to their squad because they want a player to act as cover for Gabriel.

The Brazilian is the only natural left-sided centre-back at the club now and Ndicka will provide cover if he cannot play.

Whelan believes it is a transfer that will benefit everyone. He tells Football Insider:

“I think sometimes bringing in another player can add strength and quality, first and foremost. But it can also give some players, like Gabriel in this case, that kick up the backside they need.

“I’m not saying Gabriel is complacent, but we’ve seen a couple of mistakes creeping into his game now.

“Someone else like Ndicka coming in to share that load and spur him on could cut those out.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is always good to have at least two accomplished players in every position on your team; that is what this transfer will do for us.

Ndicka is very experienced even though he is still young and he won the Europa League with Frankfurt last season.

