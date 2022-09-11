Noel Whelan insists Marquinhos will be important this season

Marquinhos scored and provided an assist on his Arsenal debut against FC Zurich on Thursday.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners in the last transfer window, but he has been struggling to play for them.

Other new signings and older team members have been ahead of him on the pecking order, and they have done well.

Arsenal has won all but one of their Premier League games this season, which makes them one of the in-form clubs in Europe.

It is hard to change a starting team that is winning, so Marquinhos had to wait for the first Europa League game of the season to play.

Former Leeds United man Noel Whelan believes his goal contributions and from other players would be important to Arsenal this season.

He tells Football Insider:

“It’s massive for him.

“They’ll be so happy to see goals coming from elsewhere – not just that first-choice front three.

“They’ve got some really talented youngsters at Arsenal, and there’s no reason why they can’t kick on and chip in with some valuable goals this season.

“That would take some pressure off the front three during the season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It makes little sense for us to rely on only a few players to win matches because that will make us predictable.

If Marquinhos and other players who rarely score finds the net more often, we would have a successful season.

