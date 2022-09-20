Noel Whelan offers advice on the development of Nwaneri

Noel Whelan has urged Mikel Arteta to pay close attention to the development of Ethan Nwaneri and help the youngster stay grounded as he develops his career at the club.

The youngster broke the record for the youngest player to feature in a Premier League game when he featured for Arsenal in their 3-0 win against Brentford at the weekend.

The youngster is 15 and breaks Harvey Elliott’s record by almost a year, which is a commendable development.

Often, when these youngsters start their careers so early, they struggle to live up to the expectations placed on them.

Nwaneri could go that way, but with the right coaching and mentoring, he can reach his potential, and Whelan believes Arsenal must develop him well.

He tells Football Insider:

“You are never too old and you are never too young. If you are good enough you are in the side.

“It is now about getting the management right. It is like [Archie] Gray at Leeds United. Both very talented players who need to be looked after and brought through in the right way.

“The guidance from the manager and the team will be vital. They need to keep him level-headed and working hard.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nwaneri is a top talent and the only reason he got near the Arsenal first team is that he has proven his class in training.

The club has to help him to continue developing well on their books now.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Xhaka, Nwaneri, Vieira and the improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids