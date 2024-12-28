None of Arsenal’s summer signings were trusted to start against Ipswich

Take a look at Arsenal’s starting 11 versus Ipswich:

– Raya

– Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Myles Lewis-Skelly

– Rice, Odegaard, Havertz

– Martinelli, Jesus, Trossard

One thing is clear: Arteta didn’t trust any of Arsenal’s summer signings to help him beat PL newcomers Ipswich.

Neto, Mikel Merino, and Riccardo Calafiori were all fit and on the bench for that game. Sterling would also have been on the bench, but he’s out with a knee injury.

As we sit here today, Merino, Calafiori, Neto, and Sterling represent a pretty woeful transfer business.

Sterling and Neto surely have no future at the Emirates Stadium. While I believe Merino and Calafiori could be good options in the long term, as we missed out on the 2023-24 title by 2 points, the club should have tackled the transfer window with the question: “What signings can we get that will have an impact from match day 1?”

With no summer signing as a starter and the only ones expected to be now facing tougher competition — Myles Lewis-Skelly is snatching Calafiori’s LB role, and Declan Rice/Kai Havertz are taking Merino’s LCM spot — it feels like the club did nothing last summer.

One may argue that it’s all in the past, but if we don’t call it out, we might end up with another quiet winter transfer window, and that can’t be so.

We need the club to redeem themselves this winter transfer window.

Like last summer, it’s obvious which position needs to be bolstered: the attack. How the Arsenal decision-makers don’t splash the cash to give Arteta the firepower he needs to challenge for league glory, I don’t know.

Liverpool is 6 points ahead of us with a game in hand. Only Arsenal at their absolute best can challenge them for league glory. Arsenal needs to have a better second half of the season to pip the Reds if they slip.

The Spaniard has hinted in press conference after press conference that he wants to bolster his squad depth and could welcome an unbelievable signing. Give him what he yearns for, and he’ll deliver.

What do you think?

Daniel O

