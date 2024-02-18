“None of us three.” Rodri makes title race prediction after Man City game

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has offered his prediction on the Premier League title race this season following City’s dropped points against Chelsea yesterday.

The Citizens were unable to overcome a determined Chelsea side that seemed poised for a victory at the Etihad before Rodri intervened with an equaliser for the defending champions.

This result underscores that City is susceptible to dropping points, providing confidence to Arsenal and Liverpool in the title race. Both of these clubs had secured victories in their respective matches earlier in the day, and City could have overtaken Arsenal with a win against Chelsea.

Now, there’s a risk of City finishing the season behind Liverpool if the Reds maintain their winning streak. However, Rodri is adamant that neither Liverpool, Arsenal, nor City will win every remaining league game they have left in the season.

He told the the BBC:

“There’s still a long way until the end of the season. We have to win against Brentford.

“We were on a very good run and we know none of us three [City, Liverpool and Arsenal] will win every game until the end. We have to have strong mentality and move on to the next one.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rodri knows dropping points against Chelsea was a big blow to them, but we do not expect him to admit it.

We now have to keep winning and hope they and Liverpool drop more points to help us get back to the top of the standings.