Noni Madueke has officially scored his first league goal for Arsenal

Arsenal’s second goal against Leeds United on Saturday was initially credited as a Karl Darlow own goal, but the Premier League have since confirmed that Noni Madueke will be awarded the strike.

Madueke had already found the net three times in the Champions League this season, but a Premier League goal contribution had proved elusive prior to the trip to Elland Road. The former Chelsea winger had yet to register either a goal or an assist in the league for Arsenal this campaign, extending a run that also included his final spell at Chelsea.

That changed during the Leeds match. Madueke produced a superb delivery to assist Martin Zubimendi for the opening goal, before seeing his corner later turned into the net by Darlow. While he initially finished the game without a goal to his name, that has now been revised.

Premier League confirm goal decision

The Premier League have officially credited Madueke with Arsenal’s second goal following a review by the Goal Accreditation Panel.

In a statement, the Premier League said, “The goal was initially given as an own goal by Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who parried Madueke’s corner kick into the back of his own net. But the Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Panel has now confirmed it has been credited to Madueke, giving the former Chelsea winger his first Premier League goal for Arsenal.”

The decision brings an end to Madueke’s long wait for a league goal and rewards his growing influence in recent performances.

Confidence boost at the right moment

End product remains an area Madueke will know he must continue to improve, particularly when compared to Bukayo Saka, who remains the first choice option on the right flank. That difference in output is a key reason Madueke currently sits lower in the pecking order.

However, his contributions against Leeds could prove significant. With a goal and an assist now added to his tally, Madueke will hope the moment provides the confidence needed to kick on in an Arsenal shirt.

With Saka a doubt for Tuesday’s clash against Chelsea, Madueke could be handed another opportunity to impress. Given the circumstances surrounding his move to Arsenal, he will have added motivation against his former club.

If he can replicate the energy and quality shown against Leeds, Arsenal may once again benefit.

Do you think this goal could be the turning point for Madueke in the Premier League?

Benjamin Kenneth

