A recent report has suggested that Noni Madueke may have played a role in the club’s summer signing of Eberechi Eze. Both players featured in the draw with Chelsea, a match in which Arsenal were collectively underwhelming and fortunate to leave with a point.

Ahead of the match, The Standard published an article offering an insight into Madueke’s early months at Arsenal. It stated that shortly after completing his move to north London, Madueke sent messages to Eberechi Eze to ask whether he would also be joining the club. Madueke arrived early in the summer window, and at that time Arsenal were not close to securing Eze. His hope later became reality when the club made a significant investment to bring in the attacking midfielder. Several months on, both players have contributed with important goals. Eze scored a hat-trick in the north London derby and Madueke made an impact against Bayern. The report added that Madueke has settled well since his move, forming a close connection with Martin Odegaard while the pair were recovering from injuries and spending time with familiar England international teammates.

Madueke’s season so far

Madueke has scored once this season. His progress was disrupted by a knee injury that limited him to nine appearances. Even so, he is now set for a run in the starting eleven due to the demanding festive period. He has only one goal to his name, but the schedule should allow him the chance to improve his numbers.

Opportunity ahead for the winger

With Arsenal facing a busy spell, Madueke is expected to feature more regularly. The club will hope that increased rhythm and clearer fitness will help him build form in the coming weeks.

Benjamin Kenneth

