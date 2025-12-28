Noni Madueke reveals how Mikel Arteta convinced him to join Arsenal

Noni Madueke joined Arsenal in the summer in a move that initially divided opinion among supporters. Many fans were frustrated by Mikel Arteta’s continued recruitment of players from Chelsea and questioned whether some of those signings were of the required standard. As a result, Madueke’s arrival was met with scepticism rather than enthusiasm, despite the manager’s clear conviction in his ability.

Arteta remained confident that the winger was the right fit for his squad and pushed ahead with the transfer. Since then, Madueke has begun to change perceptions through his performances. He has shown greater consistency and confidence at the Emirates than he managed during his time at Chelsea, gradually winning over supporters who were unconvinced at first.

Growing influence at the Emirates

Madueke has become one of Arteta’s most trusted options in attack, demonstrating that he has the tools required to succeed at Arsenal. His direct style, work rate, and willingness to take responsibility have helped him establish himself within the group. He is now regarded as one of the stronger attacking options available to the manager, underlining how quickly he has adapted to his new environment.

While his progress at Arsenal has been clear, there is also an acceptance that he could have enjoyed success had he remained at Chelsea. That reality raises questions about why he chose to make the move across London. The answer lies largely in the conversations he had with Arteta and the vision that was presented to him before the transfer was completed.

Arteta’s role in the decision

Arteta personally outlined his plans for both the team and the player, a discussion that proved decisive. Speaking via Arsenal Media, Madueke explained, “I think the first time I got on the phone with Mikel was a great conversation.

“It was me and my dad and him. He just highlighted the plans he had for the team and the plans he had for me.

“A lot of the things that he said really resonated with me and then, of course, I knew how good the team was and that they were in a position to really challenge for major honours. So that’s what made the choice for me.”

Those comments highlight how clarity, ambition, and belief influenced his decision. As Madueke continues to deliver on the pitch, Arsenal supporters are increasingly seeing why Arteta was so determined to bring him to the club.