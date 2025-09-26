Norgaard is delighted to finally start a competitive game for Arsenal

Christian Norgaard finally made his first competitive start for Arsenal in their League Cup clash against Port Vale, admitting afterwards that he had been waiting patiently for the opportunity.

Signed from Brentford as a replacement for Thomas Partey, who declined a new contract with the club, Norgaard was brought in swiftly as part of Arsenal’s midfield rebuild. With Jorginho and Partey both departing in the same transfer window, his arrival was seen as a vital step in reinforcing the squad with experience and reliability.

As one of the most seasoned players in the current group, Norgaard is viewed as an ideal profile to strengthen a midfield that combines youthful energy with established leadership. While competition for minutes is fierce, the Carabao Cup has provided him with an important platform to begin staking his claim.

Norgaard Reflects on His First Start

Speaking after his debut, he expressed his delight at finally taking the field in an official match for the club. As quoted by Goal, he said:

“That (starting) was obviously an amazing feeling.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for it. I had a taste of it in pre-season and then unfortunately had the injury. So I had to wait a bit, but today was a nice experience, even though it was a tough game. But we got the job done in the end.”

His comments underline both his determination to establish himself in the side and the relief at putting his injury setback behind him.

Experience to Bolster Arsenal’s Midfield

Arsenal’s midfield will benefit from Norgaard’s extensive Premier League background, as he has already demonstrated the physicality, intelligence and composure required at the highest level. This familiarity with the competition means he is unlikely to need a prolonged adaptation period.

The Gunners are seeking players who can combine experience with consistency in order to push for honours this season, and Norgaard has the qualities to provide exactly that. His ability to anchor the midfield and bring stability will ensure he becomes a valuable asset as the campaign progresses.

In time, his presence could prove pivotal in helping Arsenal manage the demands of domestic and European football, while also offering much-needed leadership in a squad undergoing transition.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…