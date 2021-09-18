Normal service resumes as Arsenal suffer double injury blow

Arsenal managed to earn all three points from their trip to Burnley today, but that win didn’t come without cost.
Both Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey had to be substituted with injury issues within the last 15 minutes of the 90, and we will now have an anxious wait to learn the extent of their injuries, with just eight days until our big clash with rivals Tottenham.
Nuno Tavares has impressed when called upon, but he definitely doesn’t possess the defensive capabilities of his Scottish counterpart, while losing Partey would likely be the bigger loss.
The most frustrating thing about the Ghanaian is the fact that he arrived from Atletico Madrid with an impeccable record on the injury front, but has almost been unavailable for more time than he has been in the playing squad.
Tierney’s injury record has likely remained the same since his time with Celtic, but he remains a frustrating absentee as he brings so much to the team including both leadership, mentality and ability.
Granit Xhaka will return in time for our clash with Spurs next Sunday, which could help cover for the loss of Partey, but I guarantee that at least 99% of our fanbase would prefer to have the former Atletico man in the team over our former captain.
Patrick
Extremely poor management starting Partey with his recent injury record. Especially when you have the very capable Sambi on the bench.
Give him 15-30 mins in the first EPL game back FFS! This is on MA 100%
On a side note, Arsenal carry on for over a decade being able to create an injury prone player where one never existed….very frustrating.
It was just Cramp Arteta said. Calm down mate
Whatever it is, ehy take the risk?
Arsenal’s very lucky not 2 have sold Xhaka cuz he’s our rescue team leader. How he manages 2 stay injury free, upon the numerous tackles & duels he’s always involved in is a blessing 2 this team. Some of us fans doesn’t know what we have got until it’s gone. God bless Janet Jackson.
According to arteta it’s nothing serious. Just a cramp, hopefully nxt week they will be available to play for the big derby game