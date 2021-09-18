Normal service resumes as Arsenal suffer double injury blow

Arsenal managed to earn all three points from their trip to Burnley today, but that win didn’t come without cost.

Both Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey had to be substituted with injury issues within the last 15 minutes of the 90, and we will now have an anxious wait to learn the extent of their injuries, with just eight days until our big clash with rivals Tottenham.

Nuno Tavares has impressed when called upon, but he definitely doesn’t possess the defensive capabilities of his Scottish counterpart, while losing Partey would likely be the bigger loss.

The most frustrating thing about the Ghanaian is the fact that he arrived from Atletico Madrid with an impeccable record on the injury front, but has almost been unavailable for more time than he has been in the playing squad.

Tierney’s injury record has likely remained the same since his time with Celtic, but he remains a frustrating absentee as he brings so much to the team including both leadership, mentality and ability.

Granit Xhaka will return in time for our clash with Spurs next Sunday, which could help cover for the loss of Partey, but I guarantee that at least 99% of our fanbase would prefer to have the former Atletico man in the team over our former captain.

Patrick