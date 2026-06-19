 ‘Normally I would never’ Tuchel discusses Rice’s substitution

Thomas Tuchel has suggested that Declan Rice was dealing with an injury concern before he was substituted during England’s match against Croatia, with the manager choosing not to risk the midfielder despite his strong performance in the game.

England supporters were surprised to see the Arsenal midfielder taken off, particularly because he had been one of the standout players on the pitch and had already provided an assist for one of England’s goals during the contest.

Rice remains one of the most influential figures in the England squad and regularly delivers consistent performances at the highest level. During the match against Croatia, he appeared comfortable and capable of completing the full 90 minutes, making his substitution a major talking point among fans and pundits after the final whistle.

Tuchel Explains Substitution

Tuchel later indicated that the decision was linked to concerns over the player’s condition rather than his performance levels, with the England manager prioritising player fitness during the tournament.

The German coach is carefully monitoring the workload of his squad in an effort to ensure key players remain available throughout the competition. With several important fixtures still to come, England are keen to avoid unnecessary injury risks involving some of their most valuable players.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Tuchel said: “Let’s see, I hope they (substituted players) are okay.

“Normally I would never take Declan out but I didn’t want to take any risk.”

England Managing Player Fitness

The comments suggest that England’s coaching staff are taking a cautious approach with Rice, who continues to play a vital role in the balance and structure of the national team under Tuchel.

His importance to the squad means the manager is likely to continue managing his minutes carefully during the remainder of the tournament in order to keep him fully available for decisive matches later in the competition.

Arsenal will also be encouraged by Tuchel’s explanation, with the Gunners hoping the substitution was purely precautionary rather than an indication of a more serious injury problem. For now, England supporters will wait for further updates while hoping Rice remains fit for the upcoming fixtures.

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