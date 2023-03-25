North London Derby huge celebration for Women’s Football Weekend! Spurs v Arsenal by Michelle

The North London Derby kicks off at 15:00 UK today and the fixture is live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 14:30. Tottenham Hotspur Women are hosting Arsenal at Brisbane Road in the Barclays Women’s Super League. An out-of-form 9th place Tottenham face an in-form 4th place Arsenal side but when speaking in the pre-match press conference, Spurs boss Jepson said that her side don’t fear Arsenal and that anything can happen in a North London derby.

“They’re a top European team, so we know that it is going to be tough, but in derbies, form can go out of the window and it is on our home turf which is great.” Jepson said.

“The derby is a special occasion and it’s Women’s Football Weekend as well, so both teams will want to put on a display for the fans and for the younger generation of female footballers across the country.

“It’s going to be a great occasion and I’m sure that both sets of players, staff and fans will play a massive part in that.”

Although history predicts a win for Arsenal today, Spurs never having defeated Arsenal in WSL history, anything can happen in a North London derby. Indeed, the last time Arsenal played away to Spurs the result was a 1-1 draw.. Arsenal head coach Eidvall had this to say in his pre-match press conference:

“You learn from every game. We’ve seen some things that they’re really good at, like how they stretch the opposition’s organisation with the way they build up. We need to be really good at controlling those spaces. We need to be humble in our position so we can work forward as much as possible in the game.

“It’s about getting all those details right in [what is] a hectic period for us. There are no shortcuts. We need to do all the preparation right in order to be able to execute our game on a pitch that is not going to be perfect and against an opponent who will definitely try to make life as difficult as possible for us.”

What a fixture this is set to be! And a great celebration on Women’s Football Weekend!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Stay amused during the interlull! Our friends at Dublin Arsenal give an amusing and informative review of the Palace game and talks about the wonders of VAR!

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta and Eidevall at subscribe to JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….