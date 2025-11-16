North London Derby Spurs v Arsenal Women: Preview, Team News and Predicted Lineup

Arsenal Women return to league action today as they make the short trip to face rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Renée Slegers’ side are winless in two games in all competitions, losing their most recent match in dramatic fashion. Arsenal surrendered a two goal lead in their UWCL clash against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The Bavarian club rallied after the break to hand Arsenal their second loss in the competition. The result means they have failed to win six times this season and they have played 11 matches. This run will undoubtedly be of concern, but the Gunners have a chance to return to winning ways on Sunday. Arsenal have dominated recent meetings between the sides, winning their last three encounters without conceding. Both clubs are level on points which only increases the pressure on Arsenal to come out on top.

Competition: Women’s Super League round 9

Venue: BetWright Stadium, London, England

Kick off: 2:30 GMT

Referee: Emily Heaslip

Team news

The major team news concerns long term absentee Leah Williamson. She was recently spotted in training which sparked plenty of speculation about a potential return. Renée Slegers told Arsenal: “You have seen her today in training with us, that is the progress she is making, she has been more and more involved with the team and team training which is really, really positive. She feels good and she has a couple of steps to take still, we expect maybe somewhere in December, somewhere in the next block we might see her again if everything goes to the plan. She is doing well at the moment.”

Regarding the injured Kim Little, Slegers indicated she may also return before Christmas.

Predicted line up

Daphne Van Domselaar, Katie McCabe, Steph Catley, Lotte Wubben Moy, Emily Fox, Mariona Caldentey, Beth Mead, Frida Maanum, Chloe Kelly, Olivia Smith, Alessia Russo.

Score prediction: 3 to 1 in favour of Arsenal. COYG!

What are your thoughts on this recent run of form gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…