Norway boss convinced Odegaard “has become a leader” at Arsenal

There has been a lot of talk lately about who is most likely to be the next Arsenal captain with many people supporting Kieran Tierney for the job, with votes also coming in for Ben White.

But the Norway coach Stale Solbakken believes that Martin Odegaard is the most likely candidate after being named as captain of his country last year despite only eing 23 years old.

Speaking to VG, Solbakken said: “Arteta has a bit of the same view as I have of Martin: He is a player that you want in the last third, one you should have goals and goals from. But also that he is so much more than that. That he uses his running capacity and smartness in the defensive game, that he has become a leader, that he has great tactical understanding.”

Odegaard himself admitted that being the national captain hasn’t changed the way he plays or the way he helps his team-mates. Odegaard told the BBC: “I’ve been through a lot, you know.

“I went to Real Madrid when I was 16, I played in Norway at 15 and I’ve been to some different clubs on loan and I feel like I’ve been through a lot.

“That helped me to grow up and to feel more confident and to use that in a good way now.

“Of course, it’s a bit more responsibility with being captain for your country but I don’t feel like I’ve changed after that. I think I’m the same person.

“I would do the same things if I wasn’t the captain there and I would always try to help the team so to me that’s not the most important thing.”

He certainly is probably one of our most experienced youngsters having played first team football at such a youg age and having played in so many countries.

Mikel will have to make some choices this summer unless Lacazette changes his mind and signs a contract extension..

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta discusses Leicester, injury news, home fans and the race for Top Four

