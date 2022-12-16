Norway coach Solbakken suggests that Wenger has “been brainwashed”

There was a very contentious opinion article on JustArsenal last week, when Dan said that he had lost respect for the Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger after his comments about Germany losing at the World Cup because they were concentrating on politics rather than the football.
This is what Wenger was quoted as saying: ‘You know when you go to a World Cup, you know you can’t lose the first game,’
‘The teams who have the experience to perform in tournaments like France and England played well in the first game.’
‘The teams who were mentally ready, with a mindset to focus on competition, and not the political demonstrations.’
Well it seems that Dan is not the only one who thinks Wenger has left a stain on his reputation, as today the Norway manager Stale Solbakken is of exactly the same opinion, and suggests that Wenger is making “stupid statements” and has “been brainwashed. Speaking to Norwegian channel TV 2, Solbakken said: ‘It shudders to see that the smartest man in the world, Arsene Wenger, who has been looked up to over the years, has somehow been brainwashed and is now making the most stupid statements.
‘It’s scary with all the people we’ve looked up to in the football world for years.
‘There’s a polarisation going on right now, and I’m afraid it’s going to get worse.’
To be fair, it does seem like a strange remark from Le Prof, considering that Germany were not the only one protesting about Qatar’s record on human rights, in fact England was one of them and they did okay.
The World Cup Final may be this coming weekend, but it looks like the fallout from FIFA’s strange decision is going to run and run for some time yet…
Human beings are strange and funny….. Bcos someone doesn’t agree with ur view, then he is stupid, brainwashed and suddenly not smart anymore. Why do u think ur view is the best? This are all blackmail to force pple to agree with ur view and its in itself ‘stupid’
I don’t think so. He just wanted the teams to focus on football
As for the LGBTQ symbol, it was like coming to the US for playing football and stated that its second amendment was a stupid principle. There are more appropriate media to make political protests, such as social media
Yeah right.
Pretty stupid to want to blame Wenger for anything or even his views. Like he lied? Who was the player that said they were not there for any political reasons but to play and focus on their football, someone please remind me.
Was he stupid for making that statement too?
Ever since we started allowing political shit in football it keeps getting worse and worse. Now there can’t be a game of football anymore without any sign of some political nonsense. Arsene Wenger still has my respect