Norway coach Solbakken suggests that Wenger has “been brainwashed”

There was a very contentious opinion article on JustArsenal last week, when Dan said that he had lost respect for the Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger after his comments about Germany losing at the World Cup because they were concentrating on politics rather than the football.

This is what Wenger was quoted as saying: ‘You know when you go to a World Cup, you know you can’t lose the first game,’

‘The teams who have the experience to perform in tournaments like France and England played well in the first game.’

‘The teams who were mentally ready, with a mindset to focus on competition, and not the political demonstrations.’

Well it seems that Dan is not the only one who thinks Wenger has left a stain on his reputation, as today the Norway manager Stale Solbakken is of exactly the same opinion, and suggests that Wenger is making “stupid statements” and has “been brainwashed. Speaking to Norwegian channel TV 2, Solbakken said: ‘It shudders to see that the smartest man in the world, Arsene Wenger, who has been looked up to over the years, has somehow been brainwashed and is now making the most stupid statements.

‘It’s scary with all the people we’ve looked up to in the football world for years.

‘There’s a polarisation going on right now, and I’m afraid it’s going to get worse.’

To be fair, it does seem like a strange remark from Le Prof, considering that Germany were not the only one protesting about Qatar’s record on human rights, in fact England was one of them and they did okay.

The World Cup Final may be this coming weekend, but it looks like the fallout from FIFA’s strange decision is going to run and run for some time yet…

