Norway manager casts more doubts over Odegaard’s return to fitness

Norway manager Ståle Solbakken has cast doubts on Martin Odegaard’s return to action, leaving Arsenal fans concerned about his status. Many had hoped he would be back after the October international break.

Odegaard suffered an injury during the last international break and has missed several matches for Arsenal since then. While the Gunners have managed to perform well in his absence, they clearly miss their influential captain, who was in excellent form before his injury.

Arsenal is expected to perform even better with Odegaard back in the lineup, but it appears that his return may take longer than initially anticipated. The injury has ruled him out of the upcoming October international break, and it’s possible he may not be fit to play until after the November internationals as well.

Speaking about his captain’s work to get back to fitness, Norway gaffer Solbakken said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘He is far from being in the squad. We will see how far he gets during this national team break.’

‘I have known for quite some time that he was not relevant for this gathering,’ Solbakken added.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been a key player for us, and his absence is definitely felt. However, our players have been managing well without him, and we remain hopeful that we can stay unbeaten and in contention for trophies until he returns. His influence on the team is significant, and we look forward to having him back to strengthen our squad further.

