Norway manager delivers a fitness update on Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has been absent from the last few Arsenal games due to injury, and there has been an update on his fitness from his national team manager.

The Arsenal captain plays a crucial role as a key creator in the team, and his absence has been felt in the midfield. Arsenal has faced challenges in replacing his influence, and fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the squad after the international break.

According to Norway manager Stale Solbakken, Odegaard is progressing in his recovery and is getting closer to a return to action. While it remains to be seen when exactly he will be back in the Arsenal lineup, the positive update from his national team manager suggests that his return may be imminent.

Solbakken said, as quoted by Eurosport:

“Now I’m coming from a three-quarter hour talk with Martin. He is getting better and better, and then he gradually steps up.”

Adding: “It has been more or less three weeks without any special training, so it is important to take it step by step. So both he and Arsenal probably hope that he is available for the Brentford match.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard is one of our most important players and we have missed his influence in our midfield.

Hopefully, he will make a full recovery in the next week and feature in our first match after the break.

His presence improves our chance of winning the game almost instantly.

