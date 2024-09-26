Norway manager planning to pick Odegaard for October international matches

Norway manager Ståle Solbakken may frustrate Arsenal fans with his comments regarding the availability of Martin Odegaard for the October international matches.

The Gunners midfielder was injured during his last stint with the Norway national team and has since missed at least four games for Arsenal.

Arsenal are working hard to get their creative star back to full fitness, and the last thing they want is for Norway to call him up during the next international break.

Odegaard is a key player for his country, and Norway may find it difficult to resist selecting him if he’s fit.

However, it remains unclear whether Odegaard will be ready to return to action before the next international break, though Norway are preparing with him in mind.

They are uncertain if he would be available for selection, but when asked if the midfielder is in his plans for the next international break, Solbakken said, as quoted by ABC Nyheter:

“We plan with and without him.”

That response is an annoying one to Arsenal fans and we expect Norway to exempt Odegaard from playing for them at least for some months as he recovers.

However, we expect him to also ask to be rested if he is not fit enough or has just returned to action.

