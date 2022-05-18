Norwich are incentivised to help Arsenal’s top-four bid

Arsenal need Norwich to beat Tottenham this Sunday for us to have any chance of finishing inside the top-four this season, and it turns out that they have their own incentive to chase victory come the weekend.
The Gunners trail Spurs by two points going into the final gameweek of the campaign, with the white side of north London having the superior goal difference also, meaning that if they are to secure just one point from their final fixture they will secure fourth spot in the division.
While most would have believed that the Canaries have absolutely nothing to play for this weekend, having already secured their return to the Championship, it actually understood that the club will in fact receive a £2 Million boos to their finances if they can finish above Watford, who currently sit one point ahead of the Carrow Road side,Football.London confirmed.
At this point in time, I believe all Arsenal fans are resigned to Europa League football, with very few believing that there is any chance of a final twist in the story of the race for the top four, while some Spurs fans are fearing that their side could crumble, bottling yet another near-guaranteed situation.
If any fellow Gunners are screaming ‘it’s not over’, I’m not meeting them in my circles. As much as I want to believe there is hope, I’m too overcome with frustration that we have slipped to this precarious situation from the position we were in, and feel like luck has completely eluded us at this point.
Is there any red fans out there who believes there could well be one final twist in the tale?
Patrick
anything could happen, of course, but we don’t deserve to be in the CL next season considering the plethora of underwhelming performances on offer over the final third of the season…that said, I would be incredibly chuffed if something unexpected did occur, as I’m totally convinced that the only way things come good here are if we can recruit the kind of players who can excel in spite of the obvious tactical issues
There’s no point wasting precious time, Spurs would never loose to Norwich, even with their U23 team.
The EPL doesn’t allow soft players flourish, we need muscles,
We can see Chelsea, Liverpool and man city, they have more muscle, we barely have any from the midfield to attack,
Too bad.
Clutching at straws