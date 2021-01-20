Norwich boss on Buendia to Arsenal “Not January. It makes no sense”

There is no doubt that the Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia would be a great addition to the Arsenal team if he can emulate his Championship form in the Premier League. Already this season the Argentinean has scored 7 goals and 7 assists as Norwich aim for automatic promotion to the top flight.

The Canaries boss Daniel Farke is well aware that a big club could be coming in for Buendia or some other players (and names Arsenal) but thinks that there is a “99%” chance that Buendia will stay at Norwich until this summer at least.

“It makes no sense for any of my key players to leave at this moment.” Farke told SkySports. “And it makes no sense for us as a club right now to sell any of my players.

“These players have the potential to play for one of the best clubs in this country, and Arsenal [are] definitely one of the best in this country and also Europe. They have the potential to play there one day, but it makes no sense in January. Let’s be honest we are in a great position.

“Nearly at the end of January, and in less than four months the season will be over, and there’s a good chance they then are a key part in a club in the spotlight at the top level. The club trusts you, the coach trusts you, the fans love you, it’s a fantastic position to be in. If then there’s a club that’s really interested, a big club in this country or Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and they say ‘you are our long-term solution’, then there’s always a deal possible and it’s pretty likely, and we have to say ‘come on’ the player has outgrown the club. But not January. It makes no sense.

“Also for us we’re not desperate to earn more money. Financially we are in a solid situation. We want to have success, and don’t want to risk our chances to go back to the Premier League level. Also from a financial point of view it makes no sense to sell a player for £15-£20m.

“I think if there is a route for one of my best players, then it’s definitely the summer. It’s better for them, better for us, in the summer it could be a topic but in January I don’t see any business.”