Norwich boss responds to Arsenal interest in his player

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Norwich midfielder, Emiliano Buendia in recent weeks, and it seems that landing him is a bit of a long shot.

The Gunners were struggling with creativity a few weeks back, and it made it hard for them to score goals.

This transfer window was an opportunity for them to land some new players, and Buendia was one of the players that they targeted, according to reports.

The Argentinean has been one of the best players at Norwich even when they were in the Premier League last season. He has remained key for them as they look to make a swift return to England’s top flight.

He scored the only goal as they secured a 1-0 win over Barnsley this weekend to continue their push for a Premier League return.

After the game, the Canaries’ manager, Daniel Farke, remained adamant that his team will not be letting the midfielder leave them this month because he is an important part of their plans.

‘Emi is a key player for us, an important member of the group, and he is totally committed to us,’ he said as quoted by Mail Sport.

‘He is our player and will continue to be our player – he is on a long-term contract with the club so we keep him.

‘Everyone knows his qualities – and I don’t expect interest just because he scored a wonder goal today. He has scored a number like this for us and people know what he can do.

‘It was an excellent finish and that is what Emi can do. He instinctively knows when to make a run and then has the quality to finish like that.’