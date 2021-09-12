Norwich Review – Arsenal’s new boys were a positive but we still need goals

Arsenal lift off the bottom of the table by beating Norwich by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, we won a game of football in the premier league. I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t enjoy the performance, but I will take the points. We were bottom 2 weeks and it’s nice to get off there and it was also good to see Patrick Vieira showing Tottenham their place again.
That said, it wasn’t a vintage performance, and anyone who thought that this badly-managed Arsenal team would just smash Norwich also got their perspective straightened.
I was kind of excited for this game, because of all the new faces. To be fair to Arteta for once he actually picked what I feel is close to his best 11 from what was available. And we started the game with the right attitude. We also did it at City though and we all know how things went there.
Unfortunately we again failed to materialize our advantage in goals and the game went an all too familiar frustrating road. Credit to the fans here, because I think they were unbelievable and tried to support the team in every moment.
We missed a few half chances, but it eventually fell for us, when Pepe’s effort almost when in, then he tried again and Auba eventually tapped it in. Honestly, I was amazed the goal stood. When I knew Mike Dean is VAR, I halted my celebrations and I was surprised it stood. Not sure I understand offside rules anymore, but if we had conceded such a goal, I’d be unhappy, because Auba was offaide for me, but at this point I’ll take em any way they come.
We then missed some easy chances again. For a team struggling on goals, wins and confidence we have to do better when we have chances to put the game to bed. Eentually it didn’t cost us, but we need to be more ruthless.
You can see we are a team low on confidence. You can just feel the enormous relief when that goal went in. Everyone is well aware we are performing terribly, and in football winning is the only way to get out of holes like the one we are in right now.
We had a lot of new signings on today. Ramsdale replacing Leno is telling. I like what I saw from Aaron though. He wasn’t afraid to kick the ball long, was alright with his feet and he even nutmegged Pukki.
We finally saw Ben White and Gabriel together, and I can see why we wanted the former Brighton defender to replace Luiz. The guy looked good with his feet and his passing which is essential for our desperate desire to play out of the back.
I wasn’t too impressed with our defending overall though as Norwich sometimes had it too easy to go into our box. I really liked Tomiyasu at right back. He was energetic, and we have to remember that this back line was playing it’s first game together so hopefully that will improve to build a more solid foundation.
In midfield we played Ainsley and Lokonga. I didn’t really like AMNs performance, but that boy Sambi looks one hell of a player for the future. Unfortunately I think a lot of our struggles come from midfield and you can see by the way we attack.
It’s always ‘send it forward to Tierney on one side or Pepe on the other’ and hope something happens. I like what I see from Odegaard, but I remember times where we’d pick teams through the middle with slick combinations trying to walk it in and thinking about it, I feel like our CM players don’t support the attack enough.
We don’t have a ball carrying midfielder like Kevin De Bruyne, someone to drive at the oposition defenses to force them backwards and free more space on the flanks. And that makes us predictable, because teams know we’ll try to give it out wide or loop a long ball over the top for Auba.
That raises even more questions as to why we didn’t buy another midfielder, like Aouar for example? Sadly our best midfield pairing right now remains Xhaka and Partey, although I’d like to swap the Swiss and see what Sambi and Thomas can do together.
Overall, I remain convinced Arteta has to go. I just don’t see what the plan is, and I hope people realize that there is a difference between being negative and being realistic. Our performances will have to be better if we want to climb up the table. Right now the points are absolutely massive, but only when we match them with dominant performances, can we be confident of moving forwards.
Konstantin
First point, first clean sheet, first goal.
Can’t ask for more
Auba needs to raise his game, I’m still not convinced he isn’t finished as a top level striker. How he’s still considered ahead of Lacazette is baffling to me.
Aubameyang was not offside..
If you watch that goal frame by frame then you will understand that when Pépé and Krul both went for ball that time ball accidentally hit Pépé’s leg fell kindly fell for Aubameyang…
Now when that ball hit Pépé’s leg, both Aubameyang and Pépé where behind Norwich Defence… and when ball hit Pépé’s leg Aubameyang was behind the line of ball and that’s why it was onside And goal stood
There were many, many positives today:
– 30 shots after our biggest criticism has been chance creation
– Tomi looks fantastic (and Emerson had a horror show for Spurs – makes it all the sweeter)
– Gabriel and White were calm and solid
– AMN provides quality squad depth
– Pepe and Saka, although neither consistent, at times looked frightening
– Ramsdale was superb with the ball at his feet and commands the box with real authority
The only real negative was finishing, but my feeling is that this is a team that is vastly improved from last season, especially if Partey and Sambi can stay fit.
I know it’s a minority opinion at the moment, but I always said that Arteta should be given until the end of December.
I didn’t see the game but very positive to heat that all the new signings that started but in decent shifts.
Thirty attempts on goal sounds like our attack was doing something right but the lack of an end product is obviously a worry. Need one of our multiple options up front to separate themselves from the pack.
Agree with article.
Some positive signs from the new blood although still not convinced by Odegard and his ability to be the creative linchpin. Yes he opened up the defence for Auba with a slide pass but aside from that it was all very ‘solid’ and not more. Happy to give him more time though for him to come good. Just think we looked far more dangerous with ESR cake on and carried the ball forward with directness.
Lokonga looks mustard, white looked good too. Pepe had some impact but he is just not my kind of player (very hit and a lot of miss). Ramsdale looked confident and commanding.
I’m general it’s 3 points so hopefully that will bring some confidence back to the players but this performance changes nothing.
We still have a L plate manager whose man management, system of play and general ideas are predictable and not very optimal. I expect we will struggle with upcoming games to collect points due to the fact that we have a tendency to win one and then loose/draw and the spuds will be out for blood because of there loss and Burnley are always a tough nut.
Still well done again to the lads for seeing it over the line even though it was a nervy game that could have gone either way in truth.
Well said AOT pretty much spoke my mind 👍
The worry for me is that we have now signed Odegaard on a long term contract and he is now our number one creative player for the next 5 years ,I’m not sure how that happened form watching his games last season ,to late now so I suppose I shouldn’t moan and hope he proves me wrong .
Nothing has change regarding my thoughts on Arteta after watching that game yesterday ,sooner he’s gone the better else it will be a very long dire season .
Last season we actually had the third best defence behind City and Chelsea. Our weakness was our poor goal scoring especially as we had and still have the most expensive front line in the league.
We actually only need Auba Lacca and Pepe to score 4 more goals each than last season and we would be easy 5th place.
What you’re saying doesn’t even make any sense,we already have a minus 8 goal difference,good luck with being the 3rd best defense or scoring more goals this season if things keep going the way they are.
Well it’s a victory….3points. Tomiyasu looked very good, but we generally did struggle to dominate a bog standard Norwich team who will be relegated. To have AMN and Sambi as midfield after spending £150 million is disheartening to say the least although good to see Thomas Partey get some minutes. If we rely on Odegaard to be our main creative force it’s just not good enough. Never seen anyone waste so much possession as Pepe…he is talented but totally profligate. Someone needs to get on his back and stop the wastage. Seeing Odsonne Edouard join Palace for £14 million, shows how poor Edu is. Edouard and Aouar or Fekir would have made us a better team by far. AMN is just NOT good enough, and with the thug, Xhaka, coming back soon we have a poor midfield. Lets hope football wins at Burnley and we can net a chance or two. If we lose….??????
👍it took Édouard 25 seconds to score his first PL goal and has now scored more goals than our team!
One goal – could’ve been by more but I’m just happy we won! Full-strength now, things will only get better..
I can still remember Wilshere’s goal against Norwich or Giroud’s scorpion kick ..I will leave at that.