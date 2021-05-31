Norwich Sporting Director admits club-record fee needed to sign current stars

Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber has admitted that they will need to receive a club-record fee before selling one of their key assets this summer, with Arsenal amongst those linked with Emi Buendia.

The Argentine midfielder was key in the Canaries success this season, helping them to earn automatic promotion as champions of the Championship this term.

Buendia was credited with 31 goal contributions in the division, earning the Player of the Season award in the process, and his performances certainly haven’t gone unnoticed.

Arsenal and Aston Villa are the ones currently believed to be heading the queue for his signature, while Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons are also believed to be attracting interest in their signatures also.

The Norwich director insists that it will need to be a number in excess of £30 Million to land any of their key players however.

Webber said (via the Mirror): “If we do sell one, it’s going to be a club record deal.

“It’s probably going to start with a number three in front of it.

“That will give us great opportunities to maybe make the whole better as well. We’re really relaxed on that front.”

Such a fee could well prove to be a bargain in today’s market, and Arsenal would be mad not to be taking such an asking price seriously.

