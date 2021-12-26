Norwich v Arsenal Confirmed Team News, Build-up & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal make the trip to Carrow Road to take on Norwich in the Premier League this afternoon, with four players confirmed as missing.

The Gunners come into the tie in top form, with four straight wins in all competitions leading into Christmas, and will be confident of adding a fifth today.

We are unlikely to be hampered by our absences either, with Sead Kolasinac injured and all of Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Albert Sambi Lokonga ruled out with Covid.

Arsenal.com‘s update does come from Christmas Eve however, and we can hope that there aren’t further names on the missing list.

Norwich have just two points from their last five PL fixtures, losing each of their last three without scoring a single goal, and our defence hasn´t been giving anybody an easy ride this term.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney

Martinelli Partey Xhaka Saka

Odegaard

Lacazette

We rotated the squad to take on Sunderland, which means our line-up that took on Leeds before that should be reasonably fresh, and I expect us to start with that eleven.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still appears to be outside the manager’s plans, and I’m not expecting to see his name in the squad today.

This team should have more than enough in it to take the game to Norwich, and I’m expecting a comfortable victory. I’m going with a nice 3-0 win to give us the Christmas present we have been asking for as we look to firm up our hold on our place in the top four.

Are you expecting to see Auba return to the squad? Is anyone worried that Norwich could pose as a potential banana skin?

Patrick