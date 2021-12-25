Norwich v Arsenal in danger of being postponed due to Covid

Arsenal’s match with Norwich can be called off

The last news that Arsenal fans would be wanting to hear is their match against Norwich City on Sunday can be cancelled.

The Canaries’ manager Dean Smith, speaking ahead of the tie against the Gunners, claimed that his team has got “some fresh cases.”

“We’ve had some fresh cases, but we’ve got others coming back from previous cases as well so I think it is pretty similar to a lot of other clubs at the moment,” said Smith, as quoted by NorfolkLive.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was not pictured in training ahead of Norwich. #NORARS pic.twitter.com/4Yukozyloh — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) December 24, 2021

The former manager of Aston Villa continued, “I’m not sure yet because we have to have a PCR within 48 hours of the game and that is our last point really to find out who is going to be missing and who is going to be available.

“We’ll train today and train tomorrow morning and see what numbers we’ve got.”

Ainsley Maitland-Niles also back in training ahead of Arsenal's game against Norwich. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) December 24, 2021

It might not be till Saturday that Arsenal fans get their bad news. Nobody wants their team’s matches to be postponed.

We as fans wait a week to 10 days just to watch our favourite team play. Those 90 minutes is where we forget everything that is going on in our lives.

But if a number of players test positive, then it’s only fair to postpone the match. However hard that might be for fans.

I am just hoping for the early recovery of the Norwich players and that very few of our players contract the virus.

Yash Bisht

