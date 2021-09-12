Norwich win is only one of two must-win matches for Arteta to save his job

Arsenal beat Norwich 1-0 yesterday to earn their first league points of the new season and give Mikel Arteta some breathing space.

The Spaniard has struggled to get fine performances from his team for some time now.

Arsenal made the worst possible start to this season for a club that outspent their rivals in the transfer window.

Their losses to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City were understandable, considering that they are top clubs.

However, dropping points against Premier League new boys, Brentford was terrible and the Gunners needed to beat Norwich, which they did.

That win has reduced the pressure on Arteta, but Todofichajes says he could still lose his job.

They claim he has two matches to save it and one was the game against the Canaries.

However, he still has to beat Burnley in their next Premier League game if he is serious about keeping his job.

The report claims that Arsenal plans to replace Arteta with Antonio Conte and the Gunners have already contacted the former Chelsea manager.

New players usually need time to deliver results, but Arsenal’s new signings will know they have to start now considering how bad things have been.