“Not a catastrophe” Pundit not too concerned at Arsenal draw against Brentford

Arsenal will be disappointed not to have secured victory against Brentford, yet pundit Matthew Upson believes the outcome should not be viewed as overly damaging. The Gunners have performed impressively throughout the season, and many anticipated they would respond positively after learning of Manchester City’s result the previous evening.
Expectations remain high around Mikel Arteta’s side, and fixtures of this nature are often regarded as defining moments in a title challenge. Brentford, however, have been in excellent form and are pushing to strengthen their position as they pursue a potential European place. Their development in recent seasons has been evident, and it was widely recognised that they would offer stern resistance on home soil.
Context Behind the Result
Arsenal have overcome several formidable opponents in the Premier League this term, which contributed to confidence among supporters ahead of the trip. Nevertheless, Brentford demonstrated organisation and resilience, ensuring the contest remained competitive throughout.
The draw means Arsenal dropped two points in the title race and now holds a four-point advantage over Manchester City. While that margin remains significant, the fine details of each fixture carry added importance at this stage of the campaign.
Upson Offers Perspective
Upson, speaking on Premier League Productions, offered a measured assessment of the outcome. As cited by Premier League Productions, he said, “It’s not a disastrous result for Arsenal at all. Everyone wants the three points but away from home, a point here is not a catastrophe.”
His comments express a broader perspective that, although Arsenal would have preferred victory, a draw at a challenging venue against an in-form side does not represent a severe setback. With several matches still to be played, the title race remains open, and Arsenal retain control of their destiny if they can maintain consistency in the weeks ahead.
Upson’s right! A decent enough result. Our supporters need to get over themselves regarding the “disastrous” draw with the always good Brentford.
He is correct but the question is, will City go on a 10 match winning run as they are completely capable of doing so?
We are not as we have only won 5 in a row this season so our title bid really relies on City not hitting top form.
City might not have too
If your Pep Guardiola right now he’s telling his players ‘ I told you so , get to the business end and the pressure will be too much . We know we can handle April / May . They might not .’
it’s been a massive week for City
On the topic of Eze, it’s just a mismatch completely. Anyone that’s watched Eze in years past know that he thrives on complete freedom and MA thrives on complete control. Both are completely fine but a mismatch together, so no idea why we signed Eze…doesn’t make any sense
Brentford are really good this season but we are supposed to be great, looking at it in just the game alone it’s not a bad result….but you have to look at in in context of the season and our ambitions don’t we!
In our last 6 EPL games we’ve had 1 loss and 3 draws. People are going on about how it’s a good draw but how many times have you heard title winners looking back saying, “well we won it because we had really good away draws”?
That is the context that we need to look at it in IMO
To get back on track I can’t see anything less than 3 wins on the trot against Wolves, Spurs and Chelsea being good enough
I said before the match that if we win our next 5 mstches, we will be champions. Wasnt surprising that we didnt win.
I believed the most difficult period for us was having 4 away matches in the next 5 PL matches.
We are still on track but only IF we win against Wolves, Spurs, Chelsea, Brighton. And hopefully Leeds or someone helps us against City.
Every game in this League is a challenge and Brentford at home on their tight pitch are very difficult opponents.I raised the matter of the innefectual Eze when he was signed and sadly my fears have been confirmed.He is a “front three ” player and never will be effective in the engine room.Timber and Gabriel were below par last night and the absence of Havertz and Saliba was a big boost for Brentford who are a big aerial threat.Finally, i am at a loss to understand why Norgaard was left on the bench yesterday as he is more aware of the “Brentford tactics” than any Arsenal player.There is absolutely no reason why Zubemendi cannot be used in a more attacking role with Norgaard joining Rice in central midfield where he was consistentky effective in his time with Brentford.Despite dropping two points, i would remind our fans that the Man City players would prefer to be leading the pack by four points as they too will suffer a setback or two before the end of the season.