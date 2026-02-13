“Not a catastrophe” Pundit not too concerned at Arsenal draw against Brentford

Arsenal will be disappointed not to have secured victory against Brentford, yet pundit Matthew Upson believes the outcome should not be viewed as overly damaging. The Gunners have performed impressively throughout the season, and many anticipated they would respond positively after learning of Manchester City’s result the previous evening.

Expectations remain high around Mikel Arteta’s side, and fixtures of this nature are often regarded as defining moments in a title challenge. Brentford, however, have been in excellent form and are pushing to strengthen their position as they pursue a potential European place. Their development in recent seasons has been evident, and it was widely recognised that they would offer stern resistance on home soil.

Context Behind the Result

Arsenal have overcome several formidable opponents in the Premier League this term, which contributed to confidence among supporters ahead of the trip. Nevertheless, Brentford demonstrated organisation and resilience, ensuring the contest remained competitive throughout.

The draw means Arsenal dropped two points in the title race and now holds a four-point advantage over Manchester City. While that margin remains significant, the fine details of each fixture carry added importance at this stage of the campaign.

Upson Offers Perspective

Upson, speaking on Premier League Productions, offered a measured assessment of the outcome. As cited by Premier League Productions, he said, “It’s not a disastrous result for Arsenal at all. Everyone wants the three points but away from home, a point here is not a catastrophe.”

His comments express a broader perspective that, although Arsenal would have preferred victory, a draw at a challenging venue against an in-form side does not represent a severe setback. With several matches still to be played, the title race remains open, and Arsenal retain control of their destiny if they can maintain consistency in the weeks ahead.