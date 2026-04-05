“Not a fluke” Alan Shearer gives his reaction to shock Arsenal loss

Alan Shearer has praised Southampton’s performance in their victory over Arsenal, as the Saints eliminated the Gunners from the FA Cup with an impressive display.

Southampton has been in excellent form since the arrival of their new manager, and this result further underlined the positive impact he has had on the team. Despite facing a stronger opponent on paper, the Saints approached the match with a clear and effective strategy.

Recognising that they could not compete with Arsenal in every area, Southampton adopted a tactical approach that limited their exposure while maximising their strengths. Their use of long balls proved particularly effective, disrupting Arsenal’s rhythm and making it difficult for them to establish control.

Tactical Execution

Although Arsenal made several changes to their starting line-up, Southampton remained disciplined and executed their plan with precision. Their approach allowed them to neutralise key threats and create opportunities of their own, ultimately securing a deserved victory.

Shearer highlighted the quality of their performance and the influence of their manager, as quoted by the BBC:

“Southampton deserve their trip to Wembley.

“They were absolutely magnificent and the job that Tonda Eckert has done, what a night for them.

“They still had the belief that they could go on and win this game and they did. This is not a fluke. Thoroughly deserved.”

Questions for Arsenal

The result represents a disappointing performance from Arsenal, who were unable to impose themselves on the game. Mikel Arteta was outmanoeuvred tactically, and the team struggled to respond effectively to Southampton’s approach.

This outcome raises questions about Arsenal’s ability to adapt in challenging situations, particularly against well-organised opponents. Moving forward, improvement will be necessary, as they are likely to face even more demanding fixtures.

While Southampton can celebrate a significant achievement, Arsenal must reflect on their shortcomings and ensure they respond positively in future matches to remain competitive at the highest level.