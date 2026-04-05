“Not a fluke” Alan Shearer gives his reaction to shock Arsenal loss

Alan Shearer has praised Southampton’s performance in their victory over Arsenal, as the Saints eliminated the Gunners from the FA Cup with an impressive display.
Southampton has been in excellent form since the arrival of their new manager, and this result further underlined the positive impact he has had on the team. Despite facing a stronger opponent on paper, the Saints approached the match with a clear and effective strategy.
Recognising that they could not compete with Arsenal in every area, Southampton adopted a tactical approach that limited their exposure while maximising their strengths. Their use of long balls proved particularly effective, disrupting Arsenal’s rhythm and making it difficult for them to establish control.
Tactical Execution
Although Arsenal made several changes to their starting line-up, Southampton remained disciplined and executed their plan with precision. Their approach allowed them to neutralise key threats and create opportunities of their own, ultimately securing a deserved victory.
Shearer highlighted the quality of their performance and the influence of their manager, as quoted by the BBC:
“Southampton deserve their trip to Wembley.
“They were absolutely magnificent and the job that Tonda Eckert has done, what a night for them.
“They still had the belief that they could go on and win this game and they did. This is not a fluke. Thoroughly deserved.”
Questions for Arsenal
The result represents a disappointing performance from Arsenal, who were unable to impose themselves on the game. Mikel Arteta was outmanoeuvred tactically, and the team struggled to respond effectively to Southampton’s approach.
This outcome raises questions about Arsenal’s ability to adapt in challenging situations, particularly against well-organised opponents. Moving forward, improvement will be necessary, as they are likely to face even more demanding fixtures.
While Southampton can celebrate a significant achievement, Arsenal must reflect on their shortcomings and ensure they respond positively in future matches to remain competitive at the highest level.
Horrible performance,no excuses
I think Shearer is spot on with his comments and was as shocked as anyone of us that we failed to beat his old team. He is one of the better pundits though and always gives decent balanced comments and commentary.
Arsenals highly paid players and highly paid staff, were a shambles. There was no fight, we looked lost, played like amateurs, tactics were shite, manager didn’t correct the faults on the pitch and our best player was a 16 year old. Think about it, seasoned internationals were garbage and a 16 year old out shone them. What on earth was going on with short corners and a Southampton defence known to be bad at defending corners, WHAT? Arteta is doing a good job of wasting the most expensive assembled squad of players at Arsenal ever. He can not fail at achieving the possible this year, otherwise Barcelona can have him with bows on.
Having watched numerous Championship matches this season, i was fully aware of the threat posed by the Southhampton wingers but i did not expect our centre backs to be exposed by direct long balls as they were yesterday.The lack of positional awareness and pace displayed by our full backs added to the problem and to add fuel to the fire neither Havertz nor Odegaard were much help to Norgaard when Southhampton hit them on the break.In essence our much vaunted defensive nous was broken yesterday ,and despite the commendable efforts of young Max,Jesus and Martinelli were unable to make any meaningful impression on the game.Basically we were very poor and got what we deserved.
Grandad, our defenders played like individuals. Three of them were our first choice two seasons ago. Jesus performance was a total embarrassment and he looks awful. Martinelli looks like a world beater until it comes down to shooting passing and decision making. He was shockingly lacking any quality. White was awful and looked drugged up, he was that bad. He didn’t look with it. Haverz looked lost in midfield but Arteta once thought that was his best position. A lot that was worrying last night. But most of all, our lack of quality.
Best to be relaxed a bit about things including all expectations to keep the rug under the feed of the lads.
Given how unconvincing and inconsistent our displays have been, it’s hard to justify expecting too much from the Champions League.
Difficult to say if the Premier Leage is guaranteed