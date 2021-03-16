‘Not a manager to fall out with’ – Arsenal player’s future in doubt

Charles Watts has claimed that it is ‘very difficult’ to imagine Matteo Guendouzi returning to play for Arsenal next season.

The France Under-21 international joined Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan after falling out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, and has been enjoying a regular run of first-team minutes in the Bundesliga.

Some certainly believe that he would be an upgrade on certain players within our current squad and would like him to come back into contention next season, but Arsenal correspondent Watts doesn’t believe he will be able to change the mind of our current boss.

Watts told his YouTube channel: “My personal opinion on this, I still think it’s very, very difficult to see a future for Guendouzi at Arsenal. He’s fallen out with Mikel Arteta – Arteta is not a manager to fall out with.

“He’s only got a year left on his contract, you would think it’s very unlikely he’s going to sign a new contract given what’s gone on. Arsenal need to get money in, in the summer to reinvest in the squad. I think they’ll be looking to move Matteo on if they can do, so I think it’s very, very unlikely [he’ll get a new deal].”

Guendouzi’s attitude came under question more than once in Arteta’s first six months in charge, before he was exiled from the first-team, but when you consider that he is still only 21 years-old, you could be forgiven for believing that he may have just needed some time to mature.

The future of the player could well be down to him. He may need to sound out the manager personally to put their differences aside, and use his time to convince Arteta that he can have a positive input on the team on and off the pitch, but it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard is willing to forgive and forget.

Does Guendouzi deserve another chance?

Patrick