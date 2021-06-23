“Not a shred of truth” in Ramsey to Arsenal rumours

Ever since Aaron Ramsey made his move to Juventus there have been rumours of the Welshman wishing to return to Arsenal, and every transfer window we are subject to further “reports” that he could be moving back to the Emirates.

But now we have the truth from the horse’s mouth (okay I mean Ramsey’s agent’s mouth!) as David Baldwin has seemingly become exasperated with these continuous rumours and has replied to a post on Twitter.

The post repeats that Ramsey is wanting away from Juventus and is even willing to take a wage cut to help facilitate it.

Well this is what Baldwin had to say about it….

I'm sorry but can you stop making things up please. There is not a shred of truth in your tweet. — David Baldwin (@The_Baldwinners) June 22, 2021

So I am now hoping that we can now please forget about any Aaron Ramsey to Arsenal rumours this summer, and concentrate on getting in some younger more promising midfielders in, which is vital to Arsenal’s success next season.

I know we are all waiting impatiently for any official news, but remember that the window doesn’t close until August 31st, so there is no need to panic just yet!