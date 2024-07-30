“Not a step back.” Xhaka opens up on leaving Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen

Granit Xhaka has spoken about his move from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen after he won the league and German Cup last season.

The midfielder was a key player for Arsenal in the 2022/2023 season as they nearly won the Premier League.

However, at the end of that campaign, he surprisingly accepted a move to Leverkusen after Arsenal added Declan Rice to their squad.

The Gunners also signed Kai Havertz, who was expected to replace the Swiss midfielder, and they challenged for the title again.

Arsenal did not win the league this time, and some believed that they could have been champions if Xhaka had stayed with them for one more season.

Xhaka had a successful first season in Germany, winning the German double and losing just one game all season, none domestically.

When he left, it was widely considered that he had downgraded, but he has responded to that suggestion, saying, as quoted by Bild:

“The move from Arsenal to Leverkusen was not a step back, but rather two steps forward.” The Swiss international then added: “I had exactly the feeling, during conversations with the coach and with Simon Rolfes, that something special can arise here in the next few years.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal remains at the top even after we lost Xhaka, but we probably could have achieved more if he had stayed.

