Not again: Partey ruled out of Ghana match through injury

Arsenal sent a physio to accompany Thomas Partey for international duty with Ghana to avoid getting injured when he returns.

Considering his fitness history, the Gunners were taking the proper steps to ensure they keep their star man healthy, but it seems it hasn’t worked the trick.

A report in The Sun reveals Partey was ruled out of Ghana’s second game against Angola because of injury.

The midfielder played in the initial fixture, which they won 1-0. However, he missed the 1-1 draw yesterday.

After the game, their national team manager Chris Hughton confirmed, per the same report, that he was unused because he had an injury.

He said: “Thomas has a small injury issue and we felt it was too big of a risk to start him.”

Partey has enjoyed a good run of form in recent months and we need him to remain fit for the rest of the campaign if we are to keep winning.

Kudos to the Ghana coach for not risking the midfielder and we hope it is a minor fitness problem that he has suffered and not a major one.

Hopefully, our other players will return in top shape and be helpful to the team for the remaining games of the season.

