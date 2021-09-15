‘Not again please’ – Campbell adamant that he doesn’t want to see Ramsdale do one thing

Kevin Campbell claims that he doesn’t want to see Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale fake attacker Teemu Pukki but did praise his performance.

The Gunners picked up their first league win of the campaign on Saturday when beating Norwich 1-0 at the Emirates, with manager Mikel Arteta having opted to drop Bernd Leno to the bench for the encounter.

It remains to be seen whether the English signing will get to keep his place in the team when we travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley this Saturday however, but Campbell has spotted something in his performance that he doesn’t want to see ever again.

“Ramsdale got the nod over Leno and whatever he had to do he did it very well,” the former Gunner told the Football Insider.

“In truth, he did not have an awful lot to do but his distribution was very good. He used the ball very well and quickly when it was at his feet.

“That dummy he did to Pukki… Now we don’t want to see too much of that this season! But I understand that he did it because he had to.

“They put him in a difficult situation so he dropped the shoulder. He got away with it once but not again please.”

Ramsdale definitely filled me with more confidence at the back when watching our team in or out of possession and I certainly do hope he is allowed to continue in goal for the time being. Leno has maybe gotten too comfortable without serious competition for his spot, and this rivalry could be what is needed to get the most out of our side.

Should Aaron get the nod on Saturday?

Patrick