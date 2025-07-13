“Not always thought of in the same bracket” Pundit discusses Nwaneri’s situation

Ethan Nwaneri remains locked in contract talks with Arsenal, and the situation is beginning to draw significant attention. As one of the most highly rated talents to emerge from the club’s academy in recent years, the Gunners are understandably eager to retain his services. However, securing his future has proven far more difficult than expected.

Nwaneri made headlines as Arsenal’s youngest-ever debutant, a remarkable milestone that raised expectations around his development. Since then, he has been closely monitored by supporters and club officials alike. Despite his evident potential, his future at the Emirates remains uncertain, with his current contract set to expire at the end of this term.

A Struggle for Recognition and Game Time

One of the key sticking points in negotiations appears to be Nwaneri’s desire for greater guarantees of game time. As a young talent aiming to take the next step in his career, consistent first-team opportunities are essential. However, the pathway to regular minutes in Mikel Arteta’s side is highly competitive, and the club is reluctant to offer firm assurances.

Beyond the question of playing time, there may also be a financial element to the stalemate. Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has weighed in on the situation, suggesting that academy graduates are often at a disadvantage when negotiating new terms compared to high-profile signings.

Robinson on the Reality for Academy Players

Robinson remarked as quoted by Football Insider

“As an academy product, you always struggle when your agent goes in for equal pay to players who have come in for big money.

You’re not always thought of in the same bracket and you’re not always treated the same.

As wrong as that sounds, it’s just a fact and that’s how it is.

Once you’ve been at a club for such a long time, sometimes you have to move on to get that respect, that credibility in the dressing room, and that level of pay.”

Arsenal is fully aware of the significance of retaining a player of Nwaneri’s calibre. Allowing such a promising talent to leave would be a considerable setback, both in terms of squad development and public perception. While there is still time to reach an agreement, the club must act decisively to demonstrate its commitment and ensure Nwaneri remains part of its future.

